Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1750.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1761.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1750 and closed at 1750.45. The stock had a high of 1772.8 and a low of 1748.9. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 350,063.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1761.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1761.4, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 10.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.63% and the price has increased by 10.95.

22 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1750.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on BSE recorded a volume of 24,211 shares with a closing price of 1,750.45.

