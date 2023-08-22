Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1750 and closed at ₹1750.45. The stock had a high of ₹1772.8 and a low of ₹1748.9. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹350,063.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 24,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.