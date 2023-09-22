Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock slumps in today's trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1785 and closed at ₹1790.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1790, while the lowest price was ₹1753. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹349,065.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 90909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.