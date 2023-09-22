Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock slumps in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 1790.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1756.35 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1785 and closed at 1790.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1790, while the lowest price was 1753. The market capitalization of the bank is 349,065.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 90909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.78%
3 Months-8.7%
6 Months4.52%
YTD-3.92%
1 Year-8.49%
22 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756.35, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹1790.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1756.35. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.75, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1790.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Kotak Bank shares on the BSE was 90,909 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,790.1.

