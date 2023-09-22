Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stock slumps in today's trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1785 and closed at ₹1790.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1790, while the lowest price was ₹1753. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹349,065.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 90909 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.78%
|3 Months
|-8.7%
|6 Months
|4.52%
|YTD
|-3.92%
|1 Year
|-8.49%
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1756.35. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.75, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Kotak Bank shares on the BSE was 90,909 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,790.1.
