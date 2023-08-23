Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1763.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1756 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1771.75 and closed at 1761.4. The stock reached a high of 1771.75 and a low of 1760. The market capitalization of the bank is 350501.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 80781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1756, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1763.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1756, with a percent change of -0.43. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -7.6, indicating a decrease of 7.6 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.73%
3 Months-12.8%
6 Months1.9%
YTD-3.51%
1 Year-3.76%
23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1763.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1761.4

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is at 1763.6. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1761.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 80781 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1761.4.

