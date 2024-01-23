Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 1765.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1806.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1779.2 and closed at 1765.75. The stock reached a high of 1829.5 and a low of 1759.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 359,059.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 519,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1806.45, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹1765.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1806.45. There has been a percent change of 2.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 40.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Kotak Bank has experienced a positive growth and is performing well in the market.

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1765.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 519,176. The closing price for the stock was 1,765.75.

