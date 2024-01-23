Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1779.2 and closed at ₹1765.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1829.5 and a low of ₹1759.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹359,059.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 519,176 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1806.45. There has been a percent change of 2.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 40.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Kotak Bank has experienced a positive growth and is performing well in the market.
