Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
21 min read . 02:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1769.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1750.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1737.95 and closed at 1738.25. The stock's high for the day was 1774.05, while the low was 1733. The market capitalization of the bank is 351,689.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750.2 with a bid price of 1747.7 and an offer price of 1747.8. The offer quantity is 400 shares, and the bid quantity is also 400 shares. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 21,601,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.65, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1750.65 with a percent change of -1.07% and a net change of -18.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and has decreased by 18.9.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1756.68
10 Days1755.80
20 Days1751.12
50 Days1771.88
100 Days1823.80
300 Days1814.11
23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.5 (-41.18%) & 11.0 (-35.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 58.15 (+16.07%) & 88.5 (+15.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of 1722.5 and a high of 1772 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1750.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.65, suggesting a decline of 18.65.

23 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750.55. The bid price is 1748.6 and the offer price is 1749.1. There is a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 21,720,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.15, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1750.15. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decrease of 19.4 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank940.47.950.851008.7796.1656663.99
State Bank Of India560.9-2.35-0.42629.65499.35500581.48
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.05-19.5-1.12063.01644.2347657.33
Axis Bank973.75-6.55-0.671047.45796.9299608.46
Indusind Bank1453.85-15.35-1.041475.5990.25112803.52
23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1722.5 and the high price is 1772.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.15 (-32.68%) & 17.75 (-23.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 54.55 (+8.88%) & 83.0 (+8.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1749.65, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1749.65. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 19.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750. The bid price is 1747.7, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 1748.25, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 800, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is 400, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 22,386,800, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank939.757.30.781008.7796.1656210.11
State Bank Of India561.5-1.75-0.31629.65499.35501116.96
Kotak Mahindra Bank1752.25-17.3-0.982063.01644.2348094.38
Axis Bank975.45-4.85-0.491047.45796.9300131.53
Indusind Bank1451.45-17.75-1.211475.5990.25112617.31
23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1722.5 and the high price was 1772.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1749.5, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1749.5 with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -20.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and the net change is a decrease of 20.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.6 (-39.87%) & 13.65 (-40.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 65.05 (+29.84%) & 148.45 (+19.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank940.357.90.851008.7796.1656629.08
State Bank Of India561.45-1.8-0.32629.65499.35501072.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1748.4-21.15-1.22063.01644.2347329.55
Axis Bank979.0-1.3-0.131047.45796.9301223.81
Indusind Bank1459.4-9.8-0.671475.5990.25113234.15
23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1743.5, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1743.5. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.47, resulting in a net change of -26.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1722.5, while the high price was 1772.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1

Kotak Bank's spot price is 1750.2 with a bid price of 1747.2 and an offer price of 1747.75. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for this stock is 23,780,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.6, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1750.6, with a percent change of -1.07. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, indicating a decrease of 18.95.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months-8.41%
6 Months-6.55%
YTD-3.16%
1 Year-5.04%
23 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1724.9, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹1769.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1724.9 with a percent change of -2.52. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.52%. The net change is -44.65, suggesting a decrease of 44.65 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1738.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 1,198,420 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1,738.25.

