Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750.2 with a bid price of 1747.7 and an offer price of 1747.8. The offer quantity is 400 shares, and the bid quantity is also 400 shares. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 21,601,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.65, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1750.65 with a percent change of -1.07% and a net change of -18.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and has decreased by ₹18.9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1756.68 10 Days 1755.80 20 Days 1751.12 50 Days 1771.88 100 Days 1823.80 300 Days 1814.11

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (-41.18%) & ₹11.0 (-35.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹58.15 (+16.07%) & ₹88.5 (+15.16%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of ₹1722.5 and a high of ₹1772 on the current day.

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1750.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.65, suggesting a decline of ₹18.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750.55. The bid price is 1748.6 and the offer price is 1749.1. There is a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 21,720,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.15, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1750.15. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.4 in the stock price.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 940.4 7.95 0.85 1008.7 796.1 656663.99 State Bank Of India 560.9 -2.35 -0.42 629.65 499.35 500581.48 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.05 -19.5 -1.1 2063.0 1644.2 347657.33 Axis Bank 973.75 -6.55 -0.67 1047.45 796.9 299608.46 Indusind Bank 1453.85 -15.35 -1.04 1475.5 990.25 112803.52 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1722.5 and the high price is ₹1772.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-32.68%) & ₹17.75 (-23.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹54.55 (+8.88%) & ₹83.0 (+8.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1749.65, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1749.65. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹19.9.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1750. The bid price is 1747.7, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 1748.25, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 800, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is 400, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 22,386,800, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 939.75 7.3 0.78 1008.7 796.1 656210.11 State Bank Of India 561.5 -1.75 -0.31 629.65 499.35 501116.96 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1752.25 -17.3 -0.98 2063.0 1644.2 348094.38 Axis Bank 975.45 -4.85 -0.49 1047.45 796.9 300131.53 Indusind Bank 1451.45 -17.75 -1.21 1475.5 990.25 112617.31

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was ₹1722.5 and the high price was ₹1772.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1749.5, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1749.5 with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -20.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and the net change is a decrease of ₹20.05.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (-39.87%) & ₹13.65 (-40.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 23 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹65.05 (+29.84%) & ₹148.45 (+19.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 940.35 7.9 0.85 1008.7 796.1 656629.08 State Bank Of India 561.45 -1.8 -0.32 629.65 499.35 501072.34 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1748.4 -21.15 -1.2 2063.0 1644.2 347329.55 Axis Bank 979.0 -1.3 -0.13 1047.45 796.9 301223.81 Indusind Bank 1459.4 -9.8 -0.67 1475.5 990.25 113234.15

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1743.5, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1743.5. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.47, resulting in a net change of -26.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was ₹1722.5, while the high price was ₹1772.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1763.65 as against previous close of 1768.1 Kotak Bank's spot price is 1750.2 with a bid price of 1747.2 and an offer price of 1747.75. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for this stock is 23,780,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank Live Updates

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1750.6, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1750.6, with a percent change of -1.07. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.95, indicating a decrease of ₹18.95.

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.43% 3 Months -8.41% 6 Months -6.55% YTD -3.16% 1 Year -5.04%

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1724.9, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹1769.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1724.9 with a percent change of -2.52. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.52%. The net change is -44.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹44.65 in the stock price.