Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1763.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1779.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1773.95, and the closing price was ₹1763.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1781 and a low of ₹1754.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹353,740.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,824 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:06:14 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1763.6 on last trading day
