Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1763.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1779.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was 1773.95, and the closing price was 1763.6. The stock reached a high of 1781 and a low of 1754.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 353,740.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,824 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1763.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on BSE was 66824 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1763.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.