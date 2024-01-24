Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1776.75 and closed at ₹1806.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.75, while the lowest price was ₹1765. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹354,646.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 141,221 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1806.45 on last trading day
