Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 1806.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1784.25 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1776.75 and closed at 1806.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1824.75, while the lowest price was 1765. The market capitalization of the bank is 354,646.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 141,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1806.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 141,221. The closing price for the stock was 1806.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.