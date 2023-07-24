Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1957.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1971.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1956.8 and closed at ₹1957.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1987, while the lowest was ₹1950.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹391,699.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 141,308 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:07:43 AM IST
