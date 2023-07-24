Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1956.8 and closed at ₹1957.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1987, while the lowest was ₹1950.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹391,699.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 141,308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.