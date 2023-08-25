comScore
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1779.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1775.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1782.05 and closed at 1779.9. The stock reached a high of 1799 and a low of 1776. The market capitalization of the bank is 353,750.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 32,730 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1775.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1779.95

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1775.05 with a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Kotak Bank Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:44:22 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1773.7, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1779.95

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1773.7. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months-12.5%
6 Months4.32%
YTD-2.53%
1 Year-4.64%
25 Aug 2023, 09:00:18 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1779.95, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1779.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1779.95. There has been a 0% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

25 Aug 2023, 08:27:54 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1779.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 32,730 shares, with a closing price of 1779.9.

