Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1782.05 and closed at ₹1779.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1799 and a low of ₹1776. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹353,750.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The stock had a trading volume of 32,730 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1775.05 with a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1773.7. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.25 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|-12.5%
|6 Months
|4.32%
|YTD
|-2.53%
|1 Year
|-4.64%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1779.95. There has been a 0% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 32,730 shares, with a closing price of ₹1779.9.
