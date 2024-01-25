Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1788.85 and closed at ₹1784.25. The stock had a high of ₹1804 and a low of ₹1764. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 355,591.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 64,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.