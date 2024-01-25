Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1789 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1787.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1788.85 and closed at 1784.25. The stock had a high of 1804 and a low of 1764. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 355,591.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 64,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1787.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1789

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1787.05. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1784.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 64,982 shares with a closing price of 1,784.25.

