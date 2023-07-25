comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -3.91 %. The stock closed at 1971.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1894 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1957.95 and closed at 1971.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1957.95, while the lowest price was 1887.8. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 376377.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 156,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:14:20 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1971.1 yesterday

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 156033 shares and closed at a price of 1971.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout