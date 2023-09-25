Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1756.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1769.95, while the low was ₹1752.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹349,105.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.