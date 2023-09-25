Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1756.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1764 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1756.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 1769.95, while the low was 1752.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 349,105.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1764, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1756.55

Kotak Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 1764. The stock has experienced a 0.42% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight positive movement in its price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1756.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Kotak Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 75,533 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1756.35.

