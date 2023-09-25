Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1756.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1769.95, while the low was ₹1752.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹349,105.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,533 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kotak Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1764. The stock has experienced a 0.42% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Kotak Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 75,533 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1756.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!