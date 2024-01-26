Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks plunge in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 1789 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1767.3 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1787.75 and closed at 1789. The stock had a high of 1796.6 and a low of 1752.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 351,277.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 323,299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1767.3, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1789

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1767.3. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.7, which means the stock price has decreased by 21.7.

26 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1789 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 323,299 shares, and the closing price was 1789.

