Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 1896.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1875 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1912.7 and closed at ₹1896.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1912.7 and a low of ₹1857.6. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹372,602.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 53,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:00:09 AM IST
