Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1753.95 and closed at ₹1739.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1761.65, while the lowest was ₹1722.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹343,657.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 34,045 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 909.15 -6.9 -0.75 1008.7 796.1 634842.69 State Bank Of India 547.15 -9.2 -1.65 629.65 499.35 488310.14 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1694.55 -34.55 -2.0 2063.0 1644.2 336631.95 Axis Bank 971.95 16.6 1.74 1047.45 814.25 299054.63 Indusind Bank 1414.15 1.45 0.1 1475.5 990.25 109723.22

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of ₹1690 and a high of ₹1726.55 on the current day.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1694. The bid price is 1696.25 and the offer price is 1696.7. The offer quantity is 400 shares and the bid quantity is also 400 shares. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 10,770,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-33.77%) & ₹5.65 (-47.2%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹99.3 (+34.37%) & ₹187.0 (+15.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1754.63 10 Days 1757.86 20 Days 1750.28 50 Days 1770.07 100 Days 1821.47 300 Days 1813.70

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.46% 3 Months -5.04% 6 Months -8.01% YTD -5.43% 1 Year -6.42%

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1739.95 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 34,045 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1739.95.