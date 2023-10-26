comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at 1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's 1729.1
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 1729.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1694.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1753.95 and closed at 1739.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1761.65, while the lowest was 1722.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 343,657.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 34,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51:08 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1694.55, representing a decrease of 2% from the previous day. The net change in price was -34.55. Yesterday's closing price was 1729.1.

26 Oct 2023, 06:26:28 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank909.15-6.9-0.751008.7796.1634842.69
State Bank Of India547.15-9.2-1.65629.65499.35488310.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.55-34.55-2.02063.01644.2336631.95
Axis Bank971.9516.61.741047.45814.25299054.63
Indusind Bank1414.151.450.11475.5990.25109723.22
26 Oct 2023, 05:30:46 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of 1690 and a high of 1726.55 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24:41 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1694. The bid price is 1696.25 and the offer price is 1696.7. The offer quantity is 400 shares and the bid quantity is also 400 shares. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 10,770,800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:21:52 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.

26 Oct 2023, 03:13:28 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1695, which represents a percent change of -1.97. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.97% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -34.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 34.1 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:53:21 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.55 (-33.77%) & 5.65 (-47.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 99.3 (+34.37%) & 187.0 (+15.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37:11 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:42 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695.95, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1695.95. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.15, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20:33 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of 1695.3 and a high of 1726.55 today.

26 Oct 2023, 02:04:36 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.6 with a bid price of 1700.0 and an offer price of 1700.5. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 10389600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:01:30 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1701.2, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1701.2 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -27.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and the net change is a decrease of 27.9.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37:53 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1754.63
10 Days1757.86
20 Days1750.28
50 Days1770.07
100 Days1821.47
300 Days1813.70
26 Oct 2023, 01:27:23 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.0 (-22.08%) & 6.75 (-36.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 92.6 (+25.3%) & 185.0 (+14.55%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:10 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock's low price for the day is 1698.1 and the high price is 1726.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:06:27 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1703.4, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1703.4. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 25.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:57:05 PM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:47:29 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1702.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 1701.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1702.65. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 400. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 8,932,800, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:11 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1705.4, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1705.4. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.7, indicating a decrease of 23.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:05 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 12:22:06 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today is 1698.1 and the high price is 1726.55.

26 Oct 2023, 12:08:39 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.3 (-14.29%) & 7.3 (-31.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 92.3 (+24.9%) & 184.0 (+13.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:58:12 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1699.95, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1699.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -29.15, suggesting a decline of 29.15.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 11:26:10 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1701.05. The bid price is 1702.3 and the offer price is 1702.85. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for the stock is 8391600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:22:29 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1700, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1700. It has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.1, which means the stock has decreased by 29.1.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:01 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1698.1, while the high price is 1726.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:30 AM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.9 (-24.68%) & 7.65 (-28.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 86.65 (+17.25%) & 120.45 (+13.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43:39 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:53 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1709.5, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1709.5, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -19.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and has dropped by 19.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:59 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was 1706, while the high price reached 1726.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:07:02 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1723.0 as against previous close of 1729.0

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1707.2. The bid price is 1707.65 and the offer price is 1708.3. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for this stock is 7926800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:44:56 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1707.95, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1707.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.15, which means the stock has decreased by 21.15.

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:13 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.46%
3 Months-5.04%
6 Months-8.01%
YTD-5.43%
1 Year-6.42%
26 Oct 2023, 09:12:51 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1722.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

26 Oct 2023, 08:28:17 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1739.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 34,045 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1739.95.

