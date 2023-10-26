Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at 1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's 1729.1

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1753.95 and closed at ₹1739.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1761.65, while the lowest was ₹1722.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹343,657.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 34,045 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was ₹1694.55, representing a decrease of 2% from the previous day. The net change in price was -34.55. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1729.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Bank
|909.15
|-6.9
|-0.75
|1008.7
|796.1
|634842.69
|State Bank Of India
|547.15
|-9.2
|-1.65
|629.65
|499.35
|488310.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1694.55
|-34.55
|-2.0
|2063.0
|1644.2
|336631.95
|Axis Bank
|971.95
|16.6
|1.74
|1047.45
|814.25
|299054.63
|Indusind Bank
|1414.15
|1.45
|0.1
|1475.5
|990.25
|109723.22
The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of ₹1690 and a high of ₹1726.55 on the current day.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1694. The bid price is 1696.25 and the offer price is 1696.7. The offer quantity is 400 shares and the bid quantity is also 400 shares. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 10,770,800 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock is 1643.50, while the 52-week high price is 2064.40.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1695, which represents a percent change of -1.97. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.97% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -34.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹34.1 in value.
Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-33.77%) & ₹5.65 (-47.2%) respectively.
Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹99.3 (+34.37%) & ₹187.0 (+15.79%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Bank
|906.85
|-9.2
|-1.0
|1008.7
|796.1
|633236.64
|State Bank Of India
|545.55
|-10.8
|-1.94
|629.65
|499.35
|486882.2
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1694.25
|-34.85
|-2.02
|2063.0
|1644.2
|336572.35
|Axis Bank
|968.0
|12.65
|1.32
|1047.45
|814.25
|297839.27
|Indusind Bank
|1418.2
|5.5
|0.39
|1475.5
|990.25
|110037.46
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1695.95. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.15, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
The stock price of Kotak Mahindra Bank reached a low of ₹1695.3 and a high of ₹1726.55 today.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.6 with a bid price of 1700.0 and an offer price of 1700.5. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 10389600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1701.2 with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -27.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.61% and the net change is a decrease of ₹27.9.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1754.63
|10 Days
|1757.86
|20 Days
|1750.28
|50 Days
|1770.07
|100 Days
|1821.47
|300 Days
|1813.70
Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-22.08%) & ₹6.75 (-36.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹92.6 (+25.3%) & ₹185.0 (+14.55%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Kotak Mahindra Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1698.1 and the high price is ₹1726.55.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1703.4. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹25.7.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1702.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 1701.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1702.65. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 400. The stock has a relatively high open interest of 8,932,800, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1705.4. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.7, indicating a decrease of ₹23.7 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Bank
|901.35
|-14.7
|-1.6
|1008.7
|796.1
|629396.1
|State Bank Of India
|544.35
|-12.0
|-2.16
|629.65
|499.35
|485811.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1704.75
|-24.35
|-1.41
|2063.0
|1644.2
|338658.23
|Axis Bank
|968.45
|13.1
|1.37
|1047.45
|814.25
|297977.73
|Indusind Bank
|1410.8
|-1.9
|-0.13
|1475.5
|990.25
|109463.29
The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today is ₹1698.1 and the high price is ₹1726.55.
Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.3 (-14.29%) & ₹7.3 (-31.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹92.3 (+24.9%) & ₹184.0 (+13.93%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1699.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -29.15, suggesting a decline of ₹29.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Bank
|900.0
|-16.05
|-1.75
|1008.7
|796.1
|628453.42
|State Bank Of India
|547.35
|-9.0
|-1.62
|629.65
|499.35
|488488.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1699.2
|-29.9
|-1.73
|2063.0
|1644.2
|337555.69
|Axis Bank
|963.45
|8.1
|0.85
|1047.45
|814.25
|296439.31
|Indusind Bank
|1397.85
|-14.85
|-1.05
|1475.5
|990.25
|108458.51
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1701.05. The bid price is ₹1702.3 and the offer price is ₹1702.85. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for the stock is 8391600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1700. It has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹29.1.
The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1698.1, while the high price is ₹1726.55.
Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.9 (-24.68%) & ₹7.65 (-28.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 26 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹86.65 (+17.25%) & ₹120.45 (+13.79%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Bank
|904.9
|-11.15
|-1.22
|1008.7
|796.1
|631875.0
|State Bank Of India
|549.15
|-7.2
|-1.29
|629.65
|499.35
|490095.06
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1710.3
|-18.8
|-1.09
|2063.0
|1644.2
|339760.77
|Axis Bank
|966.05
|10.7
|1.12
|1047.45
|814.25
|297239.29
|Indusind Bank
|1400.05
|-12.65
|-0.9
|1475.5
|990.25
|108629.21
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1709.5, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -19.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.13% and has dropped by ₹19.6.
Today, the low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was ₹1706, while the high price reached ₹1726.55.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1707.2. The bid price is 1707.65 and the offer price is 1708.3. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for this stock is 7926800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1707.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹21.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|3 Months
|-5.04%
|6 Months
|-8.01%
|YTD
|-5.43%
|1 Year
|-6.42%
On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 34,045 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1739.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!