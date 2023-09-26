Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1764 and closed at ₹1756.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1789 and a low of ₹1757. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹354,700.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 56,567 shares.
Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1771.65. The bid price is 1773.2 and the offer price is 1773.6. There is a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 17,816,800.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1772.25. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|-6.64%
|6 Months
|4.64%
|YTD
|-2.35%
|1 Year
|-4.2%
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1786.6 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock's price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is 1.9.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 56,567 shares, with a closing price of ₹1756.55.
