Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1764 and closed at ₹1756.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1789 and a low of ₹1757. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹354,700.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 56,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.