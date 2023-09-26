Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 1784.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1772.25 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1764 and closed at 1756.55. The stock reached a high of 1789 and a low of 1757. The market capitalization of the bank is 354,700.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 56,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Kotak Bank September futures opened at 1777.05 as against previous close of 1784.35

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1771.65. The bid price is 1773.2 and the offer price is 1773.6. There is a bid quantity of 800 and an offer quantity of 800. The open interest stands at 17,816,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1772.25, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1784.7

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1772.25. There has been a 0.7% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.45.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months-6.64%
6 Months4.64%
YTD-2.35%
1 Year-4.2%
26 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1786.6, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1784.7

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1786.6 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock's price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the stock price is 1.9.

26 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1756.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Kotak Bank was 56,567 shares, with a closing price of 1756.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.