Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1875 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1895.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Kotak Bank was ₹1870.15, and the closing price was ₹1875. The stock reached a high of ₹1897.55 and a low of ₹1870.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹376,765.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20,262 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST
