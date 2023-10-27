Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1702.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1722.65 and closed at ₹1729.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1726.55, while the lowest was ₹1690. The market capitalization of the company is ₹336,791.04 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 141,746 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1702.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was ₹1702.5, which represents a 0.47% increase compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was an increase of ₹7.95. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1694.55.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 912.6 3.45 0.38 1008.7 796.1 637251.76 State Bank Of India 561.0 13.85 2.53 629.65 499.35 500670.73 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1702.5 7.95 0.47 2063.0 1644.2 338211.26 Axis Bank 1001.75 29.8 3.07 1047.45 814.25 308223.65 Indusind Bank 1435.7 21.55 1.52 1475.5 990.25 111395.27

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1688.2, while the high price is ₹1715.1.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-26.53%) & ₹5.25 (-8.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹96.15 (-1.99%) & ₹191.4 (-1.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 914.2 5.05 0.56 1008.7 796.1 638369.01 State Bank Of India 562.15 15.0 2.74 629.65 499.35 501697.06 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1704.7 10.15 0.6 2063.0 1644.2 338648.3 Axis Bank 996.2 24.25 2.49 1047.45 814.25 306516.0 Indusind Bank 1441.6 27.45 1.94 1475.5 990.25 111853.05

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1701.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 The current price of Kotak Bank stock is ₹1701.95, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 7.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1688.2, while the high price is ₹1715.1.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.55. The bid price is 1707.5 with a bid quantity of 10000. The offer price is 1707.95 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 26751200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1701.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1701.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39%, with a net change of 6.55.

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1746.15 10 Days 1755.13 20 Days 1747.50 50 Days 1768.65 100 Days 1818.81 300 Days 1813.26

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (-28.57%) & ₹5.05 (-12.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹100.05 (-1.99%) & ₹289.45 (-0.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1688.2 and the high price is ₹1715.1.

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1699.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1699.1 with a 0.27 percent change. This represents a net change of 4.55 points.

Kotak Bank Live Updates KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK More Information

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.7. The bid price is 1708.1 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1708.35 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank stands at 26,724,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 915.35 6.2 0.68 1008.7 796.1 639172.04 State Bank Of India 559.0 11.85 2.17 629.65 499.35 498885.81 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1697.95 3.4 0.2 2063.0 1644.2 337307.37 Axis Bank 987.05 15.1 1.55 1047.45 814.25 303700.68 Indusind Bank 1430.7 16.55 1.17 1475.5 990.25 111007.33

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1700.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1700.3. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75. Click here for Kotak Bank AGM

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was ₹1688.2, while the high price was ₹1715.1.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-26.53%) & ₹5.25 (-8.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹99.1 (-1.02%) & ₹289.45 (-0.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1699.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1699.8 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price and has gained 5.25 points.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 914.0 4.85 0.53 1008.7 796.1 638229.36 State Bank Of India 560.75 13.6 2.49 629.65 499.35 500447.61 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1700.4 5.85 0.35 2063.0 1644.2 337794.08 Axis Bank 985.9 13.95 1.44 1047.45 814.25 303346.84 Indusind Bank 1430.3 16.15 1.14 1475.5 990.25 110976.29

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1695.65. The bid price is 1703.0, and the offer price is 1703.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1200. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 26,685,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1688.2 and the high price is ₹1715.1.

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1695.55. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has gone up by 1 point.

Top active options for Kotak Bank Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (-28.57%) & ₹5.15 (-10.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹101.25 (-3.21%) & ₹123.0 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Bank 913.55 4.4 0.48 1008.7 796.1 637915.13 State Bank Of India 559.8 12.65 2.31 629.65 499.35 499599.78 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1695.1 0.55 0.03 2063.0 1644.2 336741.21 Axis Bank 982.95 11.0 1.13 1047.45 814.25 302439.17 Indusind Bank 1424.1 9.95 0.7 1475.5 990.25 110495.24

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695.4, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1694.55 According to the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1695.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.85, indicating a positive change of 0.85 in the stock price.

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2 Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1696.75 with a bid price of 1706.65 and an offer price of 1706.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400. The stock has an open interest of 26,448,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is ₹1692.9, and the high price is ₹1715.1.

Kotak Bank Live Updates KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK More Information

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1694.55, which represents a decrease of 2% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -34.55, indicating a decline in value.

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.34% 3 Months -5.08% 6 Months -11.2% YTD -7.25% 1 Year -8.22%

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1 The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1694.55. There has been a percent change of -2% and a net change of -34.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by ₹34.55.

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1729.1 on last trading day On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 141,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,729.1.