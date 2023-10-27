comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at 1702.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's 1694.55
BackBack

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1702.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

23 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1694.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1702.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1722.65 and closed at 1729.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1726.55, while the lowest was 1690. The market capitalization of the company is 336,791.04 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 141,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42:46 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank closed today at ₹1702.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

Today, the closing price of Kotak Bank stock was 1702.5, which represents a 0.47% increase compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 7.95. Yesterday's closing price was 1694.55.

27 Oct 2023, 06:25:56 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank912.63.450.381008.7796.1637251.76
State Bank Of India561.013.852.53629.65499.35500670.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
Indusind Bank1435.721.551.521475.5990.25111395.27
27 Oct 2023, 05:40:45 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1688.2, while the high price is 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:46:10 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.8 (-26.53%) & 5.25 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 96.15 (-1.99%) & 191.4 (-1.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37:04 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank914.25.050.561008.7796.1638369.01
State Bank Of India562.1515.02.74629.65499.35501697.06
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.710.150.62063.01644.2338648.3
Axis Bank996.224.252.491047.45814.25306516.0
Indusind Bank1441.627.451.941475.5990.25111853.05
27 Oct 2023, 02:28:15 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1701.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

The current price of Kotak Bank stock is 1701.95, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 7.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:11 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1688.2, while the high price is 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:05:28 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.55. The bid price is 1707.5 with a bid quantity of 10000. The offer price is 1707.95 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock is 26751200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:48:18 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1701.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1701.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39%, with a net change of 6.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35:09 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1746.15
10 Days1755.13
20 Days1747.50
50 Days1768.65
100 Days1818.81
300 Days1813.26
27 Oct 2023, 01:33:27 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (-28.57%) & 5.05 (-12.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 100.05 (-1.99%) & 289.45 (-0.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:18:04 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1688.2 and the high price is 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12:20 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1699.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1699.1 with a 0.27 percent change. This represents a net change of 4.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00:18 PM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41:47 PM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1700.7. The bid price is 1708.1 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1708.35 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Kotak Bank stands at 26,724,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:30:34 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank915.356.20.681008.7796.1639172.04
State Bank Of India559.011.852.17629.65499.35498885.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank1697.953.40.22063.01644.2337307.37
Axis Bank987.0515.11.551047.45814.25303700.68
Indusind Bank1430.716.551.171475.5990.25111007.33
27 Oct 2023, 12:28:18 PM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1700.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1700.3. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75.

Click here for Kotak Bank AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:13:43 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock today was 1688.2, while the high price was 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00:37 PM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.8 (-26.53%) & 5.25 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 99.1 (-1.02%) & 289.45 (-0.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:42:34 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1699.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1699.8 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price and has gained 5.25 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39:48 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank914.04.850.531008.7796.1638229.36
State Bank Of India560.7513.62.49629.65499.35500447.61
Kotak Mahindra Bank1700.45.850.352063.01644.2337794.08
Axis Bank985.913.951.441047.45814.25303346.84
Indusind Bank1430.316.151.141475.5990.25110976.29
27 Oct 2023, 11:36:44 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1695.65. The bid price is 1703.0, and the offer price is 1703.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1200. The open interest for Kotak Bank is 26,685,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:25:37 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1688.2 and the high price is 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:38 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1695.55. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has gone up by 1 point.

27 Oct 2023, 10:50:37 AM IST

Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (-28.57%) & 5.15 (-10.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 101.25 (-3.21%) & 123.0 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34:22 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Bank913.554.40.481008.7796.1637915.13
State Bank Of India559.812.652.31629.65499.35499599.78
Kotak Mahindra Bank1695.10.550.032063.01644.2336741.21
Axis Bank982.9511.01.131047.45814.25302439.17
Indusind Bank1424.19.950.71475.5990.25110495.24
27 Oct 2023, 10:22:29 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1695.4, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1694.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1695.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.85, indicating a positive change of 0.85 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17:26 AM IST

Kotak Bank October futures opened at 1714.55 as against previous close of 1706.2

Kotak Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1696.75 with a bid price of 1706.65 and an offer price of 1706.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400. The stock has an open interest of 26,448,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:16:31 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is 1692.9, and the high price is 1715.1.

27 Oct 2023, 09:58:40 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:55:17 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1694.55, which represents a decrease of 2% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -34.55, indicating a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:06 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months-5.08%
6 Months-11.2%
YTD-7.25%
1 Year-8.22%
27 Oct 2023, 09:17:33 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1694.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1729.1

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1694.55. There has been a percent change of -2% and a net change of -34.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 34.55.

27 Oct 2023, 08:02:45 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1729.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 141,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,729.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App