Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks plunge amidst market turmoil

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1786.6 and closed at ₹1784.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1786.6, while the lowest price was ₹1754.8. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹351,739.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 55,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1769.8. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹14.9.
On the last day, the trading volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,771 shares.
