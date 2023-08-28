Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks see downward trend

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1783 and closed at ₹1779.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1789.45 and a low of ₹1766.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹353,760.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 552,946 shares.
Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1778.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1780
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1778.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.8, implying a decrease of ₹1.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|-11.91%
|6 Months
|4.8%
|YTD
|-2.65%
|1 Year
|-4.81%
Kotak Bank Live Updates
