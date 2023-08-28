Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank stocks see downward trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1780 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1778.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1783 and closed at 1779.95. The stock reached a high of 1789.45 and a low of 1766.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 353,760.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 552,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1778.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1780

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1778.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.8, implying a decrease of 1.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months-11.91%
6 Months4.8%
YTD-2.65%
1 Year-4.81%
28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1780, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1779.95

Based on the current data of Kotak Bank stock, the price is 1780 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a minimal change.

28 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1779.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a volume of 552,946 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1,779.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.