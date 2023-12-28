Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1908 and closed at ₹1902.6. The highest price of the day was ₹1918.8 and the lowest price was ₹1902.75. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is ₹379,250.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 83,590.
Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 28 Dec 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1920.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹7.85 (-7.65%) & ₹2.65 (-24.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 28 Dec 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-80.36%) & ₹0.15 (-85.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|8
|9
|Hold
|16
|15
|16
|16
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
