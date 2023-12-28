Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1902.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1908.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank opened at 1908 and closed at 1902.6. The highest price of the day was 1918.8 and the lowest price was 1902.75. The market capitalization of Kotak Bank is 379,250.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 83,590.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Kotak Bank

Top active call options for Kotak Bank at 28 Dec 12:06 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 7.85 (-7.65%) & 2.65 (-24.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Kotak Bank at 28 Dec 12:06 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 1860.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 1.65 (-80.36%) & 0.15 (-85.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Dec 2023, 11:58 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99109
Buy6689
Hold16151616
Sell3333
Strong Sell1111
28 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1902.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 83,590 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1902.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.