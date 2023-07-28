comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1874.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1864.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1889.95 and closed at 1895.95. The high for the day was 1902 and the low was 1862.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 372,413.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 66,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18:06 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1864.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1874.05

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is 1864.8 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -9.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% and its value has decreased by 9.25.

28 Jul 2023, 09:01:20 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1874.05, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1895.95

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1874.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.9, suggesting a significant decline.

28 Jul 2023, 08:21:54 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1895.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 66,659 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,895.95.

