Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1889.95 and closed at ₹1895.95. The high for the day was ₹1902 and the low was ₹1862.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹372,413.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 66,659 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kotak Bank share price NSE Live :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1864.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1874.05
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1864.8 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -9.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% and its value has decreased by ₹9.25.
Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1874.05, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1895.95
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1874.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.9, suggesting a significant decline.
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1895.95 yesterday
