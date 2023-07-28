Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1889.95 and closed at ₹1895.95. The high for the day was ₹1902 and the low was ₹1862.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹372,413.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 66,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.