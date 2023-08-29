Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank's stock soars on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1780 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1790.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1776.05 and closed at 1780. The highest price reached during the day was 1796, while the lowest price was 1775. The market capitalization of the bank is 355,827.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 126,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1790.4, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1780

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1790.4. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.4.

29 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1780 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 126,338. The closing price for the shares was 1780.

