Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1908 and closed at ₹1902.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1926 and a low of ₹1902.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹381586.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 175,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.