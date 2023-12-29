Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1902.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1919.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1908 and closed at 1902.6. The stock reached a high of 1926 and a low of 1902.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 381586.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 175,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1919.9, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1902.6

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1919.9. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.3.

29 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1902.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kotak Bank on the BSE had a volume of 175,333 shares, with a closing price of 1902.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.