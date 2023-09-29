Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 1765.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1732.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1765.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1771.3 and a low of 1729 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 344,315.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2063 and 1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 284,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1732.45, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹1765.25

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1732.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1765.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a trading volume of 284,170 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1765.25.

