Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares dip in trading today

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1765.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1771.3 and a low of ₹1729 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹344,315.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2063 and ₹1644.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 284,170 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1732.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
