Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
LIVE UPDATES

Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank enjoys positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1781.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1787.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak BankPremium
Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1793.05 and closed at 1790.4. The stock reached a high of 1797.05 and a low of 1779.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 354,138.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 39,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:43:57 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1787.55, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1781.9

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1787.55 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.32% or 5.65 points.

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:34 AM IST

Kotak Bank Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:03:24 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1781.9, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1790.4

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1781.9. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of 8.5 in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:30:14 AM IST

Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1790.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Kotak Bank on the BSE was 39,063 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1790.4.

