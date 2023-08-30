Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank enjoys positive trading day
Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1781.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1787.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1793.05 and closed at ₹1790.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1797.05 and a low of ₹1779.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹354,138.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 39,063 shares.
30 Aug 2023, 09:43:57 AM IST
30 Aug 2023, 08:30:14 AM IST
