Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank enjoys positive trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1793.05 and closed at ₹1790.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1797.05 and a low of ₹1779.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹354,138.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 39,063 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1787.55 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.32% or 5.65 points.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1781.9. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.5 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Kotak Bank on the BSE was 39,063 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1790.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!