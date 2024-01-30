Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees positive trading day

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1780.25 and closed at ₹1767.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1830 and a low of ₹1776.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,448.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 144,427 shares.
Kotak Bank, trading at a spot price of ₹1810.05, has a bid price of ₹1820.9 and an offer price of ₹1821.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest stands at 29,084,400.
The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1823.5 with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 56.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.18% and the net change is a positive 56.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.32%
|3 Months
|-5.41%
|6 Months
|-1.81%
|YTD
|-4.47%
|1 Year
|6.41%
The current stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1823.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.18, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 56.2, suggesting an increase in value.
On the last day, the volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 144,427 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1767.3.
