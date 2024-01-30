Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees positive trading day

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at ₹1780.25 and closed at ₹1767.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1830 and a low of ₹1776.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹362,448.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 144,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.