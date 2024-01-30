Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 1767.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1823.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank Stock Price Today

Kotak Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at 1780.25 and closed at 1767.3. The stock reached a high of 1830 and a low of 1776.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 362,448.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 144,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Kotak Bank January futures opened at 1833.0 as against previous close of 1833.1

Kotak Bank, trading at a spot price of 1810.05, has a bid price of 1820.9 and an offer price of 1821.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest stands at 29,084,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1823.5, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data for Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1823.5 with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 56.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.18% and the net change is a positive 56.2.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Kotak Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months-5.41%
6 Months-1.81%
YTD-4.47%
1 Year6.41%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1823.5, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current stock price of Kotak Bank is 1823.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.18, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 56.2, suggesting an increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1767.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 144,427 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1767.3.

