Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slump in trading today

The last day of trading for Kotak Bank saw an open price of ₹1715.1 and a close price of ₹1694.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1715.1 and a low of ₹1688.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹338,371.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063, while the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 328,762 shares.
The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1693.8. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.7, indicating a decrease of ₹8.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|-5.9%
|6 Months
|-12.14%
|YTD
|-6.82%
|1 Year
|-8.7%
As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1694.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 328,762 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1694.55.
