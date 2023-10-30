Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1702.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1693.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

The last day of trading for Kotak Bank saw an open price of 1715.1 and a close price of 1694.55. The stock reached a high of 1715.1 and a low of 1688.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 338,371.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063, while the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 328,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kotak Bank share price update :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1693.8, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1702.5

The current data of Kotak Bank stock shows that the price is 1693.8. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months-5.9%
6 Months-12.14%
YTD-6.82%
1 Year-8.7%
30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1694.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1702.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1694.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1694.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 328,762 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1694.55.

