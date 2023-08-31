Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1781.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1775.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Kotak Bank opened at ₹1785.1 and closed at ₹1781.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1790 and the low was ₹1767.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹352,915.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,293 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:11:39 AM IST
Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1781.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 47,293 shares with a closing price of ₹1,781.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!