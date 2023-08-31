Hello User
Kotak Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1781.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1775.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

Kotak Bank opened at 1785.1 and closed at 1781.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 1790 and the low was 1767.8. The market capitalization of the company is 352,915.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1781.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Kotak Bank had a BSE volume of 47,293 shares with a closing price of 1,781.9.

