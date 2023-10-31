Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees uptick in trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1703.8 and closed at ₹1702.5. The high for the day was ₹1721.05 and the low was ₹1689. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹341,332.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 49,746 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|3 Months
|-4.0%
|6 Months
|-11.38%
|YTD
|-6.01%
|1 Year
|-8.85%
The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is ₹1720.9. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 49,746 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,702.5.
