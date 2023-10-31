Hello User
Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kotak Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1717.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1720.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kotak Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kotak Bank

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of 1703.8 and closed at 1702.5. The high for the day was 1721.05 and the low was 1689. The market capitalization of the bank is 341,332.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2063 and the 52-week low is 1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 49,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Kotak Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.94%
3 Months-4.0%
6 Months-11.38%
YTD-6.01%
1 Year-8.85%
31 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Today :Kotak Bank trading at ₹1720.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1717.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Kotak Bank is 1720.9. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Kotak Bank share price Live :Kotak Bank closed at ₹1702.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kotak Bank was 49,746 shares, and the closing price was 1,702.5.

