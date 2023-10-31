Kotak Bank share price Today Live Updates : Kotak Bank sees uptick in trading

On the last day, Kotak Bank opened at a price of ₹1703.8 and closed at ₹1702.5. The high for the day was ₹1721.05 and the low was ₹1689. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹341,332.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2063 and the 52-week low is ₹1644.2. The BSE volume for the day was 49,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.