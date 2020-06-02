Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher, shrug off Moody's downgrade

RIL up 0.7%

Riding on the ₹1.3 trillion in aggregate fund raising in the last few weeks, Reliance Industries is expected to repay its entire reported net debt even if the Saudi Aramco deal is delayed, Edelweiss said in a research report.

"We analysed RIL's balance sheet following the recent deal-making. Having raised, on aggregate, ₹1.3 lakh crore in equity over the past month, we expect the company to repay its entire reported net debt of ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2020-21, even if the Aramco deal is delayed," the brokerage said. (Full report)