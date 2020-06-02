Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher, shrug off Moody's downgrade

India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service
Singapore's SGX Nifty was little changed suggesting a soft opening for Indian equities
02 Jun 2020, 09:43:51 AM IST
RIL up 0.7%
Riding on the ₹1.3 trillion in aggregate fund raising in the last few weeks, Reliance Industries is expected to repay its entire reported net debt even if the Saudi Aramco deal is delayed, Edelweiss said in a research report.
"We analysed RIL's balance sheet following the recent deal-making. Having raised, on aggregate, ₹1.3 lakh crore in equity over the past month, we expect the company to repay its entire reported net debt of ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2020-21, even if the Aramco deal is delayed," the brokerage said. (Full report)
02 Jun 2020, 09:35:27 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp up 2%
The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported total sales of 1,12,682 units in May. The company usually dispatches around 6-7 lakh units per month. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month of the last fiscal since production operation was hampered by lockdown measures taken by the Union and the state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.
02 Jun 2020, 09:33:50 AM IST
All sectoral indices on NSE in the green
02 Jun 2020, 09:28:16 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank up 4.5%
Billionaire banker Uday Kotak will sell up to 56 million shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank through a block deal on Tuesday to reduce his stake to 26.1%. These shares will be priced between ₹1,215 and ₹1,240 and will constitute 2.83% of the total equity shares outstanding. Based on these share prices, the deal will be valued between ₹6,804-6,944 crore.
02 Jun 2020, 09:21:41 AM IST
Market opening
Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday even as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded country's sovereign credit rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook.
Sensex opened 147 points higher at 33,450.19, while Nifty advanced 54 points to open at 9,880.85
02 Jun 2020, 09:09:31 AM IST
Bajaj Auto May 2020 sales
02 Jun 2020, 09:05:03 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday. At 9:02 am, Sensex climbed 214 points or 0.64% to 33,517, while Nifty advanced 84 points or nearly 1% to 9,910.
02 Jun 2020, 08:47:14 AM IST
Moody's downgrades India's sovereign rating
India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited growing risks that Asia’s third-largest economy will face a prolonged period of slower growth amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system. (Full report)