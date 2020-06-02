Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher, shrug off Moody's downgrade

RIL up 0.7% Riding on the ₹1.3 trillion in aggregate fund raising in the last few weeks, Reliance Industries is expected to repay its entire reported net debt even if the Saudi Aramco deal is delayed, Edelweiss said in a research report. "We analysed RIL's balance sheet following the recent deal-making. Having raised, on aggregate, ₹1.3 lakh crore in equity over the past month, we expect the company to repay its entire reported net debt of ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2020-21, even if the Aramco deal is delayed," the brokerage said. (Full report)

Hero MotoCorp up 2% The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported total sales of 1,12,682 units in May. The company usually dispatches around 6-7 lakh units per month. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month of the last fiscal since production operation was hampered by lockdown measures taken by the Union and the state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kotak Mahindra Bank up 4.5% Billionaire banker Uday Kotak will sell up to 56 million shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank through a block deal on Tuesday to reduce his stake to 26.1%. These shares will be priced between ₹1,215 and ₹1,240 and will constitute 2.83% of the total equity shares outstanding. Based on these share prices, the deal will be valued between ₹6,804-6,944 crore.

Market opening Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday even as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded country's sovereign credit rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook. Sensex opened 147 points higher at 33,450.19, while Nifty advanced 54 points to open at 9,880.85 View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday. At 9:02 am, Sensex climbed 214 points or 0.64% to 33,517, while Nifty advanced 84 points or nearly 1% to 9,910.

Moody's downgrades India's sovereign rating India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited growing risks that Asia’s third-largest economy will face a prolonged period of slower growth amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system. (Full report)

Market at close on Monday Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 3% higher on Monday led by financial and metal stocks, as the country geared up to further open its economy. After touching an intraday high of 33,673.83 points, Sensex pared some of the gains and closed 879.42 points or 2.7% higher at 33,303.52. Nifty advanced 245.85 points or 2.6% to end at 9,826.15.

Asian stocks mixed Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed prospects for the deployment of the US military to quell social unrest. Singapore's SGX Nifty was little changed suggesting a flat opening for Indian equities. Topix index rose 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%. Shanghai Composite was little changed.