Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 closed in the green in Monday's trading session. Photo: Mint
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher, shrug off Moody's downgrade

2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service
  • Singapore's SGX Nifty was little changed suggesting a soft opening for Indian equities

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

02 Jun 2020, 09:43 AM IST RIL up 0.7%

Riding on the 1.3 trillion in aggregate fund raising in the last few weeks, Reliance Industries is expected to repay its entire reported net debt even if the Saudi Aramco deal is delayed, Edelweiss said in a research report.

"We analysed RIL's balance sheet following the recent deal-making. Having raised, on aggregate, 1.3 lakh crore in equity over the past month, we expect the company to repay its entire reported net debt of 1.6 lakh crore in 2020-21, even if the Aramco deal is delayed," the brokerage said. (Full report)

02 Jun 2020, 09:35 AM IST Hero MotoCorp up 2%

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported total sales of 1,12,682 units in May. The company usually dispatches around 6-7 lakh units per month. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month of the last fiscal since production operation was hampered by lockdown measures taken by the Union and the state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus.

02 Jun 2020, 09:33 AM IST All sectoral indices on NSE in the green

02 Jun 2020, 09:28 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank up 4.5%

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak will sell up to 56 million shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank through a block deal on Tuesday to reduce his stake to 26.1%. These shares will be priced between 1,215 and 1,240 and will constitute 2.83% of the total equity shares outstanding. Based on these share prices, the deal will be valued between 6,804-6,944 crore.

02 Jun 2020, 09:21 AM IST Market opening

Indian stocks opened higher on Tuesday even as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded country's sovereign credit rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook.

Sensex opened 147 points higher at 33,450.19, while Nifty advanced 54 points to open at 9,880.85

02 Jun 2020, 09:09 AM IST Bajaj Auto May 2020 sales

02 Jun 2020, 09:05 AM IST Market pre-opening

Indian equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday. At 9:02 am, Sensex climbed 214 points or 0.64% to 33,517, while Nifty advanced 84 points or nearly 1% to 9,910.

02 Jun 2020, 08:47 AM IST Moody's downgrades India's sovereign rating

India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited growing risks that Asia’s third-largest economy will face a prolonged period of slower growth amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system. (Full report)

02 Jun 2020, 08:45 AM IST Stocks to Watch

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Tata Power, Eicher Motors are among the top stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday.

02 Jun 2020, 08:44 AM IST Market at close on Monday

Indian benchmark equity indices closed nearly 3% higher on Monday led by financial and metal stocks, as the country geared up to further open its economy.

After touching an intraday high of 33,673.83 points, Sensex pared some of the gains and closed 879.42 points or 2.7% higher at 33,303.52. Nifty advanced 245.85 points or 2.6% to end at 9,826.15.

02 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM IST Asian stocks mixed

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed prospects for the deployment of the US military to quell social unrest.

Singapore's SGX Nifty was little changed suggesting a flat opening for Indian equities.

Topix index rose 1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%.

Shanghai Composite was little changed.

02 Jun 2020, 08:41 AM IST Wall Street closes higher

US stocks posted gains on Monday as signs of US economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising US-China tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.91 points, or 0.36%, to 25,475.02, the S&P 500 gained 11.42 points, or 0.38%, to 3,055.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.18 points, or 0.66%, to 9,552.05.

