KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1585, closed at ₹1658.2, with a high of ₹1741.1 and a low of ₹1575.3. The market capitalization was ₹10495.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1895.95 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 230564 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
KPI Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|108.78%
|6 Months
|191.96%
|YTD
|77.83%
|1 Year
|505.41%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST
KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1778, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹1741.1
KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1778, with a 2.12% increase in value. This reflects a net change of 36.9 points.
01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1658.2 on last trading day
On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 230564 shares with a closing price of ₹1658.2.