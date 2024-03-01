Hello User
KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 1741.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1778 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 1585, closed at 1658.2, with a high of 1741.1 and a low of 1575.3. The market capitalization was 10495.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 1895.95 and a 52-week low of 259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 230564 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months108.78%
6 Months191.96%
YTD77.83%
1 Year505.41%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1778, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹1741.1

KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1778, with a 2.12% increase in value. This reflects a net change of 36.9 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1658.2 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 230564 shares with a closing price of 1658.2.

