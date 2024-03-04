KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1742.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1757.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1763 and closed at ₹1742.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1775 and a low of ₹1735.95 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹10596.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1895.95 and the 52-week low was ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 24612 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:10:24 AM IST
KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1742.15 on last trading day
On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 24,612 shares with a closing price of ₹1742.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!