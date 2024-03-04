KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1763 and closed at ₹1742.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1775 and a low of ₹1735.95 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹10596.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1895.95 and the 52-week low was ₹259.03. The BSE volume for the day was 24612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.