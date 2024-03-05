KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today

KPI Green Energy stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1757.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1737.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1820.85, reached a high of ₹1845 and a low of ₹1725.55, and closed at ₹1757.85. The market cap stood at ₹10476.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1895.95 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume was 46088 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:02:51 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST
