Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
KPI Green Energy stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1757.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1737.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at 1820.85, reached a high of 1845 and a low of 1725.55, and closed at 1757.85. The market cap stood at 10476.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 1895.95 and a 52-week low of 259.03. The BSE volume was 46088 shares traded.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02:51 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1737.9, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1757.85

KPI Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1737.9, which reflects a decrease of 1.13% in value. The net change is -19.95.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1757.85 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 46088 shares with a closing price of 1757.85.

