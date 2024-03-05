KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Plummets in Trading Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1820.85, reached a high of ₹1845 and a low of ₹1725.55, and closed at ₹1757.85. The market cap stood at ₹10476.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1895.95 and a 52-week low of ₹259.03. The BSE volume was 46088 shares traded.
05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
