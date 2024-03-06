Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1652.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1667.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 1747.9 and closed at 1737.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1750.9 and the low was 1651.05. The market capitalization stood at 9960.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1895.95 and 259.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:01 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price update :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1667.4, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1652.35

KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1667.4, reflecting a 0.91% increase in value with a net change of 15.05.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:35 AM IST

KPI Green Energy Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months95.56%
6 Months188.89%
YTD68.67%
1 Year471.98%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:05 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1652.35, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹1737.9

KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1652.35, experiencing a decrease of 4.92% in percentage change and a net decrease of 85.55.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09:51 AM IST

KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1737.9 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 108,724 shares with a closing price of 1737.9.

