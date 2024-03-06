KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Soars in Trading Today

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1652.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1667.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : KPI Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1747.9 and closed at ₹1737.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1750.9 and the low was ₹1651.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹9960.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1895.95 and ₹259.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:52:01 AM IST
