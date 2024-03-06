KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Stock Soars in Trading Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : KPI Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1747.9 and closed at ₹1737.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1750.9 and the low was ₹1651.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹9960.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1895.95 and ₹259.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108724 shares.
KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1667.4, reflecting a 0.91% increase in value with a net change of 15.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|95.56%
|6 Months
|188.89%
|YTD
|68.67%
|1 Year
|471.98%
KPI Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1652.35, experiencing a decrease of 4.92% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹85.55.
On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 108,724 shares with a closing price of ₹1737.9.
