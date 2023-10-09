Hello User
KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 903.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy

On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 895.05 and closed at 884.15. The highest price reached throughout the day was 918.9, while the lowest price was 895.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3248.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 953.8, and the 52-week low is 345. The BSE volume for the day was 13,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

KPI Green Energy stock reached a low of 881.3 and a high of 929.25 on the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST KPI Green Energy Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price NSE Live :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹923.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹903.9

The current data for KPI Green Energy stock shows that the price is 923.05. There has been a 2.12% percent change, which translates to a net change of 19.15.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹899, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹884.15

Based on the current data, the KPI Green Energy stock is priced at 899. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.85, suggesting a significant increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive momentum and has gained value in the recent period.

09 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹884.15 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 13,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 884.15.

