Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

KPI Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 903.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 906.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy

On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy had an open price of 881.3 and a close price of 903.9. The stock reached a high of 929.25 and a low of 881.3. The market capitalization of KPI Green Energy is 3275.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 953.8 and the 52-week low is 345. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 68,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹903.9 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a trading volume of 68,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 903.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.