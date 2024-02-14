KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy's Stocks Soar Up

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1915.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1949.95 and a low of ₹1820.05 during the day. The market capitalization of KPI Green Energy is ₹7756.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2426.85, while the 52-week low is ₹388.55. The BSE volume for the day was 45,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.