KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy's Stocks Soar Up

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1915.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1949.95 and a low of ₹1820.05 during the day. The market capitalization of KPI Green Energy is ₹7756.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2426.85, while the 52-week low is ₹388.55. The BSE volume for the day was 45,245 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the KPI Green Energy stock has a price of ₹1993.5. It has experienced a percent change of 4.06, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 77.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|26.55
|0.55
|2.12
|33.1
|9.05
|9916.97
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|3791.8
|-199.55
|-5.0
|5145.25
|551.0
|7892.57
|KPI Green Energy
|1996.9
|81.1
|4.23
|2426.85
|388.55
|7215.6
|Nava
|482.05
|14.6
|3.12
|529.75
|216.0
|6994.58
|SG Mart
|10821.3
|212.15
|2.0
|12554.4
|342.95
|1082.13
The current day's low price for KPI Green Energy stock is ₹1820.05, while the high price is ₹2007.
The current data shows that KPI Green Energy stock has a price of ₹1985 with a percent change of 3.61. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 3.61% compared to the previous period. The net change in the stock's price is 69.2, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹69.2 in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Power
|26.49
|0.49
|1.88
|33.1
|9.05
|9894.56
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|3791.8
|-199.55
|-5.0
|5145.25
|551.0
|7892.57
|KPI Green Energy
|1972.4
|56.6
|2.95
|2426.85
|388.55
|7127.07
|Nava
|477.25
|9.8
|2.1
|529.75
|216.0
|6924.93
|SG Mart
|10821.3
|212.15
|2.0
|12554.4
|342.95
|1082.13
On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 45245 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1915.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!