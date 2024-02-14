Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy's Stocks Soar Up

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.06 %. The stock closed at 1915.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1993.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, KPI Green Energy opened at 1820.05 and closed at 1915.8. The stock reached a high of 1949.95 and a low of 1820.05 during the day. The market capitalization of KPI Green Energy is 7756.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2426.85, while the 52-week low is 388.55. The BSE volume for the day was 45,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price NSE Live :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1993.5, up 4.06% from yesterday's ₹1915.8

Based on the current data, the KPI Green Energy stock has a price of 1993.5. It has experienced a percent change of 4.06, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 77.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

14 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power26.550.552.1233.19.059916.97
Waaree Renewable Technologies3791.8-199.55-5.05145.25551.07892.57
KPI Green Energy1996.981.14.232426.85388.557215.6
Nava482.0514.63.12529.75216.06994.58
SG Mart10821.3212.152.012554.4342.951082.13
14 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for KPI Green Energy stock is 1820.05, while the high price is 2007.

14 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price update :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹1985, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹1915.8

The current data shows that KPI Green Energy stock has a price of 1985 with a percent change of 3.61. This indicates that the stock's price has increased by 3.61% compared to the previous period. The net change in the stock's price is 69.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 69.2 in value.

14 Feb 2024, 10:37 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Power26.490.491.8833.19.059894.56
Waaree Renewable Technologies3791.8-199.55-5.05145.25551.07892.57
KPI Green Energy1972.456.62.952426.85388.557127.07
Nava477.259.82.1529.75216.06924.93
SG Mart10821.3212.152.012554.4342.951082.13
14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1915.8 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy BSE had a trading volume of 45245 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1915.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!