KPI Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : KPI Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPI Green Energy stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 1915.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2011.55 per share. Investors should monitor KPI Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPI Green Energy Stock Price Today

KPI Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, KPI Green Energy's stock opened at 1820.05 and closed at 1915.8. The stock had a high of 2011.55 and a low of 1820.05. The market capitalization of the company is 8084.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2426.85, while the 52-week low is 388.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89892 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Today :KPI Green Energy trading at ₹2011.55, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1915.8

The current data for KPI Green Energy stock shows that the price is 2011.55. There has been a 5% percent change, with a net change of 95.75.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST KPI Green Energy share price Live :KPI Green Energy closed at ₹1915.8 on last trading day

On the last day, KPI Green Energy had a BSE volume of 89892 shares, indicating a relatively high level of trading activity. The closing price for the stock was 1915.8, suggesting that the stock ended the day at a relatively high price point.

